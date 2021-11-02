Echo journalist shortlisted for Headline Mental Health Media Awards

Echo reporter Ann Murphy has been shortlisted for this year’s Headline Mental Health Media Awards.

The awards aim to showcase the best that Ireland has to offer in mental health reporting and to thank all those who have contributed to this space.

Ann was shortlisted for her article ‘Struggle of watching a friend fade away’ in the Mental Health Journalism | Local Print/Online category.

Ann was also shortlisted for the award last year.

Earlier this year, she was awarded the Justice Media Award Certificate of Merit for local newspapers from the Law Society of Ireland for her work on the proposal for a Citizens Assembly on drug policy.

Congratulating Ann on being shortlisted for the award, Maurice Gubbins, Editor of The Echo said: "Ann Murphy is a top-class reporter and is skillful, diligent and empathetic and this nomination is thoroughly deserved recognition of this."

The awards will take place in Dublin in December.