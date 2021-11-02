Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 17:46

Echo journalist shortlisted for Headline Mental Health Media Awards

Echo journalist shortlisted for Headline Mental Health Media Awards

Ann Murphy has been shortlisted for her article ‘Struggle of watching a friend fade away’ in the Mental Health Journalism | Local Print/Online category.Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter Ann Murphy has been shortlisted for this year’s Headline Mental Health Media Awards.

The awards aim to showcase the best that Ireland has to offer in mental health reporting and to thank all those who have contributed to this space.

Ann was shortlisted for her article ‘Struggle of watching a friend fade away’ in the Mental Health Journalism | Local Print/Online category.

Ann Murphy has been shortlisted for her article ‘Struggle of watching a friend fade away’ in the Mental Health Journalism | Local Print/Online category.
Ann Murphy has been shortlisted for her article ‘Struggle of watching a friend fade away’ in the Mental Health Journalism | Local Print/Online category.

Ann was also shortlisted for the award last year. 

Earlier this year, she was awarded the Justice Media Award Certificate of Merit for local newspapers from the Law Society of Ireland for her work on the proposal for a Citizens Assembly on drug policy. 

Congratulating Ann on being shortlisted for the award, Maurice Gubbins, Editor of The Echo said: "Ann Murphy is a top-class reporter and is skillful, diligent and empathetic and this nomination is thoroughly deserved recognition of this."

The awards will take place in Dublin in December.

Read More

Cork journalist scoops win at Law Society of Ireland justice media awards

More in this section

Family of terminally ill Cork woman travel to Australia to spend time with daughter  Family of terminally ill Cork woman travel to Australia to spend time with daughter 
Man involved in violent fight on busy Cork street is jailed  Man involved in violent fight on busy Cork street is jailed 
Cork woman who suffered major brain damage following crash launches High Court action Cork woman who suffered major brain damage following crash launches High Court action
Covid 'widely circulating' as 3,736 new cases confirmed

Covid 'widely circulating' as 3,736 new cases confirmed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more