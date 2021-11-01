Cork teenager gets date for assessment for vital wheelchair equipment replacements

A Cork teenager who previously faced delays in accessing wheelchair supports has been given a date for assessment for receiving his latest round of vital equipment from the HSE.

Mallow’s Liam Lynch (18) has required a wheelchair and spinal brace since he was diagnosed with a tumor in his spine and scoliosis as a youngster.

Delays in accessing a new powerchair back in 2019 left Liam hospitalised with stage four pressure sores.

Liam did leave hospital and received a new powerchair from the HSE, but his pressure sore wounds still require daily dressing.

Last week, The Echo reported how Liam was waiting to access a larger powerchair cushion and a new spinal brace after he outgrew his own.

Speaking to The Echo, Liam’s mother Grainne expressed concerns about any potential delays in accessing the equipment.

She said that the lack of a suitable cushion and spinal brace were causing pain for Liam, who is currently in his final year in secondary school.

In a statement to The Echo at the time, the HSE said it would reach out to the Lynch family in a bid to assist with any issues they were facing.

Grainne has now revealed that Liam has been given a date for the measurement of his new cushion and spinal brace.

“Liam is going to Curraheen on Monday, November 8 for a brace assessment and measuring for the new cushion,” she said.

“Also, we have a rep and an occupational therapist calling on the 15th of November with shower chairs for Liam to choose one.”

It is not clear how long Liam will have to wait to receive his new spinal brace and powerchair cushion.

Grainne originally flagged the need for a new spinal brace and powerchair cushion with the HSE in August this year.

Liam has been waiting around five years for a manual wheelchair to use if his powerchair breaks down.

“If Liam’s powerchair broke down at all, he’d have nothing else to help him get around. He’d be confined to the bed basically,” Grainne explained.

She added that the family has received no news on the possibility of getting a manual wheelchair from the HSE.