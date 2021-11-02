Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 09:16

Fermoy burst water main latest: Traffic management in place as repairs get underway 

Traffic management has been set up this morning. 
Kent bridge in Fermoy was closed for a time last night as emergency services attended the scene where the water main burst sent a geyser of water into the air and caused flooding in the immediate area. 

Irish Water have confirmed repair works to a burst water main in Fermoy got underway at approximately 9am, with traffic management in place on Kent Bridge.  

Crews isolated and closed off the flow of water to make the area safe but water supply in parts of the town were affected as a result. 

Crews isolated and closed off the flow of water to make the area safe but water supply in parts of the town were affected as a result. 

Irish Water said last night that customers in the north of the town could expect supply interruptions until the repair was complete.

"The bridge remained open overnight once it was made safe by engineers," an Irish Water spokesperson said this morning. 

"Traffic management has been set-up this morning and works are just about to commence. Once repair works have been completed, a further press release will be issued. 

"It typically takes two to three hours following repairs to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage." 

Repair works to burst water main in Fermoy to commence in the morning

