Bridge in Fermoy closed to traffic as emergency services deal with incident

Kent Bridge in Fermoy is reportedly closed to traffic while emergency services deal with an incident.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that Gardaí are at the scene of an incident on Kent Bridge "in a traffic management capacity".

#CorkTraffic Fermoy Bridge is currently closed in both directions due to an incident (looks like a burst watermain.) Please use an alternative route this evening. Emergency services are on scene. pic.twitter.com/yh2F26bxor — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) November 1, 2021

Footage circulating on social media shows the bridge flooded as it appears a water mains has burst.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

In a statement on its website Irish Water said it is "currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Ashe Quay, Crann Ard, Dublin Road, Pike Road, Fermoy and surrounding areas in Cork".

More to follow as we have it.