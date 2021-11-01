Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 19:28

Bridge in Fermoy closed to traffic as emergency services deal with incident

Footage circulating on social media shows the bridge flooded as it appears a water mains has burst.
Bridge in Fermoy closed to traffic as emergency services deal with incident

Kent bridge in Fermoy is reportedly closed to traffic while emergency services deal with an incident. Picture credit: Cork Safety Alerts

Kent Bridge in Fermoy is reportedly closed to traffic while emergency services deal with an incident.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that Gardaí are at the scene of an incident on Kent Bridge "in a traffic management capacity".

Footage circulating on social media shows the bridge flooded as it appears a water mains has burst.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

In a statement on its website Irish Water said it is "currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Ashe Quay, Crann Ard, Dublin Road, Pike Road, Fermoy and surrounding areas in Cork".

More to follow as we have it.

More in this section

Two face sentencing in Cork for part in conspiracy to launder money fraudulently claimed through PUP payments; €180k involved Two face sentencing in Cork for part in conspiracy to launder money fraudulently claimed through PUP payments; €180k involved
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Row over music led man to attack ex-girlfriend with a knife
Cork teenager gets date for assessment for vital wheelchair equipment replacements Cork teenager gets date for assessment for vital wheelchair equipment replacements
fermoy
Cork hospital says to expect delays at its ED due to 'high demand' for services

Cork hospital says to expect delays at its ED due to 'high demand' for services

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more