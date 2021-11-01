Homes in number of areas of Cork city to be impacted by overnight water outage, says Irish Water

Residents in a number of areas of the city are being advised that there will be an overnight water outage this evening.

Irish Water and Cork City Council are advising customers that an essential water outage is required from 8pm this evening until 7am on Tuesday, 2 November to assist in the construction of approximately 470 houses in Douglas and to strengthen the water supply network in the general area.

Customers are advised that it may take up to two or three hours for supply to be fully restored to all customers.

The areas affected include:

Donnybrook East (Part only)

Bracken Court

Calderwood Heights

Donnybrook West

Grange

Grange Way PRV

Frankfield

Bellevue

Ballycurreen

Doughcloyne

Neil Smyth, Irish Water, said, “These works are another phase of plans for network improvement and expansion in the area. Improving the water network in Cork city will hopefully facilitate future economic and social development.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.”

Further information is available on www.water.ie.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and can be reached on 1850 278 278 or via Twitter @IWCare.