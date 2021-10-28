Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 11:40

County village getting much-needed waste-water treatment plant

The works at the North-West Cork village will eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Lee.
County village getting much-needed waste-water treatment plant

The project will see an investment of €6.8m and will involve the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, a new below-ground wastewater pumping station, approximately 315m of new rising main to transport untreated wastewater from the pumping station to the proposed new wastewater treatment plant.

Roisin Burke

Irish Water and Cork County Council have announced they are progressing plans for the Sewerage Scheme in Inchigeelagh.

The works at the North-West Cork village will eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Lee.

The project will see an investment of €6.8m and will involve the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, a new below-ground wastewater pumping station, approximately 315m of new rising main to transport untreated wastewater from the pumping station to the proposed new wastewater treatment plant.

In addition, approximately 110m of gravity sewer to transport untreated wastewater from Cois na Coillte to the proposed wastewater treatment plant, and a 45m long outfall pipeline to safely discharge treated wastewater to the River Lee will be constructed.

Glan Agua has recently signed the construction contract and will be delivering the project on behalf of Irish Water with works commencing over the following months. Once started, the entire project is expected to take approximately 14 months to complete.

The scheme will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations. It will also improve water quality in the River Lee and protect recreational waters for swimming, fishing, boating and sightseeing, as well as protecting the integrity of the local environment.

Speaking ahead of the project, Anthony Kavanagh, Wastewater Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water said: “We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in Inchigeelagh. All new infrastructure has been sized to accommodate future population growth and the project will enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development well into the future.

“Any person or business wishing to get a new connection to public wastewater collection infrastructure must contact Irish Water. You can make a pre-connection enquiry in order to establish whether a connection to the public network is feasible, where the connection can be made and any associated charges. For more information please visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/connections . Irish Water and Cork County Council will continue to update the local community in Inchigeelagh as we progress our work on this project.”

More in this section

Planning application lodged to transform Cork pub into apartments Conditional planning granted to transform Cork pub into apartments
Rail passengers in Cork experiencing delays due to signaling issue Rail passengers in Cork experiencing delays due to signaling issue
Further weather warning issued for Cork Further weather warning issued for Cork
irish watercork county councilwest cork
Aldi store manager in Cork wins top award

Aldi store manager in Cork wins top award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more