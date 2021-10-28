County village getting much-needed waste-water treatment plant

Irish Water and Cork County Council have announced they are progressing plans for the Sewerage Scheme in Inchigeelagh.

The works at the North-West Cork village will eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Lee.

The project will see an investment of €6.8m and will involve the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, a new below-ground wastewater pumping station, approximately 315m of new rising main to transport untreated wastewater from the pumping station to the proposed new wastewater treatment plant.

In addition, approximately 110m of gravity sewer to transport untreated wastewater from Cois na Coillte to the proposed wastewater treatment plant, and a 45m long outfall pipeline to safely discharge treated wastewater to the River Lee will be constructed.

Glan Agua has recently signed the construction contract and will be delivering the project on behalf of Irish Water with works commencing over the following months. Once started, the entire project is expected to take approximately 14 months to complete.

The scheme will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations. It will also improve water quality in the River Lee and protect recreational waters for swimming, fishing, boating and sightseeing, as well as protecting the integrity of the local environment.

Speaking ahead of the project, Anthony Kavanagh, Wastewater Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water said: “We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in Inchigeelagh. All new infrastructure has been sized to accommodate future population growth and the project will enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development well into the future.

“Any person or business wishing to get a new connection to public wastewater collection infrastructure must contact Irish Water. You can make a pre-connection enquiry in order to establish whether a connection to the public network is feasible, where the connection can be made and any associated charges. For more information please visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/connections . Irish Water and Cork County Council will continue to update the local community in Inchigeelagh as we progress our work on this project.”