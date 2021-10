Glanmire Garda Station is open Monday to Wednesday this week, as well as Sunday.

The opening hours of the station are being posted on a local Facebook page ‘Glanmire Noticeboard’ by the administration with comments from the local sergeant, Mark Keating.

Sgt Keating said the opening hours were not set in stone and might vary slightly according to ongoing issues.

“While we will endeavour to honour these hours, on occasion, for various reasons, the station may have to remain closed during some of these times,” he said.

The sergeant reminded the local community that Mayfield Garda Station remains open 24 hours a day.

“If anybody phones their local Garda Station to request the attendance of gardaí or to report an incident, and they do not get through, then they can phone 999.”

The opening hours for Glanmire Garda Station for November 1-7 are as follows: