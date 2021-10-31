Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 16:06

'Schools are vital to wellbeing of children': CMO moves to reassure parents ahead of school return

“International evidence tells us that, in the vast majority of cases, children who become infected with Covid-19 experience mild symptoms or are asymptomatic," Dr Tony Holohan said.
'Schools are vital to wellbeing of children': CMO moves to reassure parents ahead of school return

Ahead of the return to school, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has moved to reassure parents.

Ahead of the return to school, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has moved to reassure parents.

“I am conscious that parents and guardians will be concerned about the high level of incidence of Covid-19 amongst the 5-12 age group, particularly as children head back to school on Monday after the mid-term.

“I want to reassure you that, as winter approaches, NPHET continues to monitor the level of incidence of the disease and to closely review the epidemiological data, the international research and guidance and to update our advice accordingly.

“International evidence tells us that, in the vast majority of cases, children who become infected with Covid-19 experience mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. The public health advice is based on scientific evidence and the direct experience of the pandemic in Ireland. It shows that child-to-child transmission is uncommon in school settings where there are preventive measures in place like those throughout our schools.

“Schools are vital to the health and wellbeing of our children and it is important that we continue to balance the priorities of safeguarding public health in the community with the social and psychological development needs of our youngest generation.

“As parents and guardians, you are playing an essential role in driving down Covid-19 infection in our communities. Please continue to observe the public health advice at home and at school drop off and pick up and remember to keep a safe 2m distance from other parents or guardians at these busy times.

“Washing hands, covering coughs, wearing masks and staying home when we have symptoms, are becoming more commonplace and the continued practice by families and loved ones who visit your home will help to drive down transmission of this virus. Outdoor or well-ventilated indoor activities are safer for everyone. When planning social occasions, please keep the public health advice at the centre of what you do.

“I want to thank parents and guardians, grandparents, teachers, schools and of course, schoolchildren themselves, for continuing to work with us to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to keep driving down incidence of infection. 

"You are helping us to protect patients in hospital and people in the community who are the most vulnerable to infection and severe illness. Your effort is vital to our success.”

It comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,963 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 500 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 93 are in ICU.

Read More

Delay in residential development on Cork's northside blamed on Covid and labour shortages

More in this section

Cork sees 'record overcrowding' in hospitals this month Cork sees 'record overcrowding' in hospitals this month
Builder Fitting Insulation Boards Into Roof Of New Home Delay in residential development on Cork's northside blamed on Covid and labour shortages
Crews trying to restore water after unplanned outage in Cork Crews trying to restore water after unplanned outage in Cork
#covid-19cork education
Large amounts of surface water reported in parts as weather warning remains in place

Large amounts of surface water reported in parts as weather warning remains in place

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more