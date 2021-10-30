Elderly woman rescued from bogland in East Cork after major search operation

A missing east Cork woman was found suffering from hypothermia after she got stuck in thick bogland near Ballycotton last night.

The 75-year-old was found after a search mission was called at around 7pm yesterday evening, with Gardaí, the Ballycotton and Guileen Coast Guards, and Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery.

The woman was discovered stuck in “difficult terrain” at around 10:30pm after drone units were launched by the Ballycotton Coast Guard.

It took a further 45 minutes to help her out of the bogland and transfer her to the hospital, where she made a full recovery.

Guileen Coast Guard provided updates of the events on their Facebook page earlier today.

“The missing person was located stuck in mud in heavy bogland,” they wrote.

“The Ballycotton team navigated difficult terrain to reach the casualty and administer first aid. The casualty was suffering from hypothermia.”

All units involved helped with the mission, including local residents.

“Great credit due to the Ballycotton unit on locating the missing person and neighbours and residents of Ballycotton for their assistance,” said Guileen Coast Guard.

Those involved have been hailed by locals. The rescued woman was reportedly discharged from the hospital earlier today.