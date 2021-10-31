More acts announced for Right Here Right Now Festival

FURTHER acts have been announced for Cork’s Right Here Right Now Festival this month.

The festival, now its fourth year, celebrates the best of contemporary Irish music and a variety of gigs are planned for Cork Opera House, Coughlan's Bar, and Cyprus Avenue from November 12 to 14.

To kick off the festival, Mary Coughlan and Wallis Bird will be joined by Loah, Niamh Regan, and the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra on November 12.

The following night, John Spillane and Junior Brother will take to the Opera House stage for a “ very special evening” of folk music.

Lorraine Nash and Míde Houlihan will perform a double headline show at Coughlan's Bar on the same day, with Caoilian Sherlock set to play in Coughlan's on Sunday, November 14.

Interference will also perform on the Sunday, taking over Cyprus Avenue with special guest Glen Hansard from 7pm.

The concert coincides with the release of a documentary based on the life of singer-songwriter and former Interference frontman Fergus O'Farrell, who passed away in 2016.

Filmed over ten years, Breaking Out follows the life of the west Cork musician and his band from their makeshift 1990's Dublin studio to the release of O’Farrells’ last album in 2017.

“Right Here Right Now promises to be an unmissable weekend of music celebrating some of our most treasured artists,” said organisers.

“The teams have assembled an impressive line-up with the latest announcements showing an eye for up-and-coming talent as well as some of our greats.”

Book tickets online from %This link goes to facebook%eventbrite.ie or from the

%This link goes to facebook%Cork Opera House and

%This link goes to facebook%Coughlan’s websites.