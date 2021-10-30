Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 11:00

Cork man who brought €17k of heroin from Dublin arrested as he stepped off train 

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the accused man has confessed to the crime.
 

He was arrested by gardaí when he stepped off the train in Cork.

Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old Cork man travelled to Dublin to buy €17,000 worth of heroin but he was arrested by gardaí when he stepped off the train in Cork.

This occurred one year ago at Kent railway station and now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the accused man has confessed to the crime.

Alan Morey was arraigned on the charge of having Diamorphine (heroin) at Kent railway station for sale or supply on November 1 2020 and he pleaded guilty to that charge.

Defence barrister, Sinéad Behan, said, “In the circumstances I am applying for a probation report. He is under the care of Arbour House and there is a report available. He had a difficulty recently. He is on a methadone programme.

“He has previous District Court matters – nothing of particular significance.

“He went to Dublin to collect heroin. He owed a debt.” 

Judge Helen Boyle said, “I have the report from Arbour House. 

"It is clear he has issues with addiction. A probation report would be appropriate and useful for this gentleman.” 

While a lengthy adjournment was sought, prosecution barrister Jane Hyland said the state would prefer to have the case adjourned within the present sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Boyle adjourned it until November 26 with the accused man remanded on continuing bail.

Morey with an address at 31 Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, was charged with having heroin for sale or supply on November 1 2020 at Kent Railway Station. 

It was previously alleged that he was caught with €17,000 worth of heroin on that date.

