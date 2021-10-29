Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 11:41

WATCH: From Halloween cakesicles to Toy Show treat boxes with Republic of Cake 

"I started at a farmers market in Cork.”
Louise O'Donovan has been busy making Halloween-themed goodies in recent weeks. Picture: Mostafa Darwish.

Mostafa Darwish 

A home baker whose business is called Republic of Cake is busy making treats for any occasion for cake fans in the People’s Republic and beyond.

Louise O'Donovan, who created her online store two years ago, has been busy making Halloween-themed goodies in recent weeks. Among her most popular products are 'cakesicles' - cake pops can be decorated for any occasion.

''I have made some minions, and I decided to give it a go as well for Halloween,” Ms O'Donovan told The Echo. 

“So I look at a cartoon of Frankenstein and see what I can draw on from that to create a little, say Frankenstein shaped one or a movie or a ghost or a witch or whatever.''

There will be no rest after tomorrow is over though, as she turns her attention to other big days ahead.

‘’I will be doing treat boxes for the Late Late Toy Show [on Friday November 26] and Christmas,” she said.

Ms O'Donovan studied nutritional science and created her online story two years ago.

''I went to college and trained professionally to become a chef, while I was at college, I started at a farmers market in Cork,” she said. 

“So that's where the Republic of Cake came from, and it's just grown.” 

Ms O'Donovan acknowledged that it is a slow and challenging process working alone, as it means everything falls to her - from taking orders and contacting suppliers to managing social media accounts.

And that is before doing all the baking and washing up!

Selling only online also brings challenges.

''Recently, when Instagram and Facebook crashed, and they were down, my business was completely gone,” she pointed out.

But it is a labour of love and in the future she hopes to be in a position to work from her own premises.

''I'm glad I am doing it now and trying to build this business and create something for myself,” she said. “I eventually would hopefully like to open a bakery.''

You can find her business on Facebook @RepublicofCakeCork and on Instagram as Republicofcake_

