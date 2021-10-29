Report shows economic and social impact Bus Éireann has on Cork communities

Bus Éireann has published a new report showing the economic and social impact that the company and its services have on individuals and communities in Cork.

The report, which was carried out by professional services firm KPMG, outlines Bus Éireann’s gross value added to the Cork economy at €40 million.

Bus Éireann employs 570 people who live in County Cork and transports 16,000 students on school transport in the county each school day.

In 2019, Cork city services carried almost 16 million passengers.

There are 1,280 Bus Éireann bus stops in Cork, with 685 of these within 2km of hospitals and 391 stops within 2km of higher education institutes.

Nationally, 83% of Bus Éireann customers agreed that Bus Éireann provides an essential service for them or their family, highlighting the significant presence of services in regional cities.

74% of customers said they would recommend Bus Éireann services, with 76% of free-travel pass holders saying that Bus Éireann services allows them to boost their social activity.

Speaking about the report the CEO of Bus Éireann, Stephen Kent, said that the company is proud of the contribution its employees make to the country and to local communities in County Cork.

Ultimately, the value of Bus Éireann as Ireland’s national bus company is our understanding of transport needs in Ireland’s regional cities, towns and rural areas.

“The fact that we provide services in every county gives us a special understanding of what moves Ireland, how to do it better, and more sustainably,” he said.

The report’s project lead, Professor William Hynes of KPMG Future Analytics, said that it details the extent of the contribution that Bus Éireann makes to both communities across the country and to the national economy through employment and facilitating the movement of people.

Transport is ultimately an economic enabler, and Bus Éireann’s measurable and intangible impacts are compelling: €270 million for the national economy, 8,800 direct and indirect jobs, and a social footprint in cities, towns and villages across the country/

The report further shows Bus Éireann’s contribution to Ireland’s climate action goals and sustainable transport with up to 12.6 million car journeys avoided every year by passengers choosing Éireann services and an additional 21.5 million car journeys avoided due to the School Transport Scheme.