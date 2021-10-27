Council to explore twinning Cork city with a city in Palestine

Cork City Council is to explore the idea of twinning Cork city with a city in Palestine.

It follows a motion put forward by Rabharta Glas-Green Left councillor Lorna Bogue who asked that the council would consider building networks with a city in Palestine with the intention of forming a twin city or partnership relationship.

"This is in acknowledgement of the connections that already exist between the people of Cork city and Palestine, to provide tangible support through greater economic connection and opportunity and to express solidarity to the people of Palestine," her motion stated.

A report to councillors acknowledged that connections have been established between the people of Palestine and Cork, with Director of Services for Corporate and International Affairs, Paul Moynihan stating that he would be "happy to engage with the Department of Foreign Affairs to discuss the potential for bringing these connections to a more formal level, consistent with national policy".

Based on the advice of the Department, Mr Moynihan said engagement could then be undertaken with the Palestinian community in Cork city and with the Palestine Embassy.

The motion received unanimous support at last night's council meeting.

Fine Gael councillor Shane O'Callaghan suggested that consideration be given to twinning with Jericho, which is believed to be the oldest continuously inhabited city on Earth.

Speaking to The Echo Ms Bogue said she was delighted that her motion received such support and said she would expect a positive response from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

She also outlined the historical context of forming a twin city.

"The whole twinning cities concept actually came out of war.

"It was started by women who began writing to other women in war-torn countries and through sharing their experiences they built connections," she said.