Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 18:09

Dragon of Shandon Festival to celebrate Halloween this weekend

Skeletons on the march in the 2017 Dragon of Shandon parade - while Covid has put paid to the usual proceedings, a special trail will wind through Cork's northside. Pic: Loris Francoletti

Roisin Burke

The Dragon of Shandon festival is to take place this weekend on Halloween in a new Covid friendly format with a number of installations, performances and even a treasure trail organised.

Tristan Reilly with Springboard Traveller Art Group pictured at Cork Community Art Link’s Dragon of Shandon, Cork City.
The event which is organised by the Cork Community Art Link will be spread across the city at various places such as the Coal Quay, Shandon, North Main Street and there will also be a number of illustrated billboards and a roaming comic book kiosk to brighten up the evening.

Sam Hamilton and William Frode de la Foret near O'Connell Place, Cork for the launch of the dragon of Shandon Samhain Parade. Picture Dan Linehan
Performances from the Department of Theatre UCC, Cork City Samba Band, Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance and a Giant Skeleton Troupe, are organised along with an Evil Echo Comic Book kiosk, a Samhain Stories Audio installation in St Peter’s Garden, a Spookscreen local Horror Shorts screening in the Gate Cinema, and last but not least, a Treasure Trail and Treasure Map, with clues hidden in spectacular artworks on the usual parade route where the first participants to reach the end within the time limit will win a special prize.

The #DragonofShandon2021 project is supported by The Arts Council, Cork Arts Office, Cork City Council, The HSE, Cathedral Credit Union, Cork City Partnership, Faílte Ireland, Shandon Business Association, the Gate Cinema and Aunty Nellie’s Sweet Shop.

For more information, log onto their website.

311014 The Dragon of Shandon Festival, Shandon Cork. The Finale of the Dragon of Shandon Festival in Cork City as the Dragon exits the Butter Exchange. Photo Andy Jay.
