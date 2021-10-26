Dragon of Shandon Festival to celebrate Halloween this weekend

The Dragon of Shandon festival is to take place this weekend on Halloween in a new Covid friendly format with a number of installations, performances and even a treasure trail organised.

Tristan Reilly with Springboard Traveller Art Group pictured at Cork Community Art Link’s Dragon of Shandon, Cork City.

The event which is organised by the Cork Community Art Link will be spread across the city at various places such as the Coal Quay, Shandon, North Main Street and there will also be a number of illustrated billboards and a roaming comic book kiosk to brighten up the evening.

Sam Hamilton and William Frode de la Foret near O'Connell Place, Cork for the launch of the dragon of Shandon Samhain Parade. Picture Dan Linehan

Performances from the Department of Theatre UCC, Cork City Samba Band, Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance and a Giant Skeleton Troupe, are organised along with an Evil Echo Comic Book kiosk, a Samhain Stories Audio installation in St Peter’s Garden, a Spookscreen local Horror Shorts screening in the Gate Cinema, and last but not least, a Treasure Trail and Treasure Map, with clues hidden in spectacular artworks on the usual parade route where the first participants to reach the end within the time limit will win a special prize.

The #DragonofShandon2021 project is supported by The Arts Council, Cork Arts Office, Cork City Council, The HSE, Cathedral Credit Union, Cork City Partnership, Faílte Ireland, Shandon Business Association, the Gate Cinema and Aunty Nellie’s Sweet Shop.

For more information, log onto their website.