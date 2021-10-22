Students to benefit from UCC mentoring scheme

UNIVERSITY College Cork has announced its first campus-wide mentoring programme for students.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the university’s 176-year history and will see undergraduates benefit from the guidance of a range of alumni.

The six-month programme will take place virtually and mentors will be available for any queries students may have, both during meetings and via email.

“Mentorship has played a crucial role at various stages of my career, most notably when moving from that of individual contributor to positions of management and leadership,” said alumnus and selected mentor Conor Twomey.

Mr Twomey graduated from UCC with a degree in financial mathematics and actuarial science in 2008 and is now the head of customer success and a managing director at KX/FD Technologies.

“As a mentor to new graduates, I focus on making the leap into professional life less daunting. As their career journeys evolve, the focus shifts to helping mentees realise that they have a certain level of expertise, giving them the confidence to know that they have something interesting to say and ultimately widening the aperture of opportunity ahead of them,” he said.

UCC president Prof John O’Halloran said: “We are grateful to our alumni mentors for giving back to their alma mater by helping the next generation make the transition from student to young professional.

“Each mentee will be given invaluable insights into life as a UCC graduate and real-world guidance on how to fully engage with all the exciting paths open to graduates of the university.”

A total of 35 mentors have volunteered to participate in the first year of the UCC Mentoring Programme and will offer advice and expertise to penultimate and final year students across the university. The alumni come from a wide variety of professional backgrounds and include CEOs, doctors, and members of the Defence Forces. They will be available for three one-hour meetings to be organised by mentees and also via email.

Director of business development and advancement at UCC, Kerry Bryson, said: “We are very grateful to the enthusiasm shown by our alumni, from across a range of backgrounds and sectors, who are helping to create a dynamic interactive programme.”