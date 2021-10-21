Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 17:11

Five Cork rail services to face disruptions over Jazz weekend

Bus services will continue to operate for passengers travelling on the Cork/Dublin Heuston and Cork/Tralee services while passengers travelling from Cobh and Midleton will also be affected 
Five Cork rail services to face disruptions over Jazz weekend

Irish Rail is upgrading the Kent Station signalling system and replacing sections of track at locations between Cork and Mallow. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Martha Brennan

ONGOING works along five of Cork’s most popular transport routes might ‘derail’ some music fan’s plans for this weekend’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

Irish Rail has announced that the current works on the track between Mallow and Cork, which began on October 16, will continue through the Bank Holiday into Tuesday, October 26.

During this time bus transfers will be in operation between Cork and Mallow in both directions on the Cork/Dublin Heuston service and the Cork/Tralee service.

There will also be a bus service for anyone travelling between Mallow and Cork.

Additionally, from Saturday, October 23 to Tuesday, October 26 the Cork/Cobh and Cork/Midleton services will be suspended.

The 6:15am train from Cork to Heuston station has also been cancelled until the works are completed.

Danielle McCarthy setting up the stage in the Douglas Vance room at the Metropole Hotel this weekend's Guinness Jazz Festival. Picture: Dan Linehan.
Danielle McCarthy setting up the stage in the Douglas Vance room at the Metropole Hotel this weekend's Guinness Jazz Festival. Picture: Dan Linehan.

Jazz goers don't need to fret however, with a replacement bus service also in operation across the weekend for both the Midleton and Cobh routes, with revised departure times to be put in place.

The works are taking place as part of a €12m resignalling and track renewal programme of the Cork area which will enhance safety, improve punctuality, and help facilitate the future Cork commuter rail service improvements planned under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy.

Irish Railed wished to apologise for any convenience caused to customers, citing the October Bank Holiday as a time when passenger numbers are lower.

Alice Cosqueric, Eliecer Houston and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival at the River Lee Hotel, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan.
Alice Cosqueric, Eliecer Houston and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival at the River Lee Hotel, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan.

“We are pleased to be completing this crucial project - unfortunately, it does necessitate some disruption in its final phases, but customers can be assured that it will deliver to us a modern system that enhances services and safety,” said Iarnród Éireann chief executive Jim Meade.

The service also wishes to remind customers that face coverings are mandatory onboard trains and the temporary bus service and that all intercity travel must be pre-booked.

Full details of revised schedules and bus transfers are available at www.irishrail.ie

Read More

'Nobody can rule out' reintroduction of pandemic restrictions, Tánaiste says

More in this section

Former Cork County Council employee jailed after releasing rats into his workplace Former Cork County Council employee jailed after releasing rats into his workplace
'Nobody can rule out' reintroduction of pandemic restrictions, Tánaiste says 'Nobody can rule out' reintroduction of pandemic restrictions, Tánaiste says
WATCH: Defence Forces in Cork brave St Patrick's Hill for charity WATCH: Defence Forces in Cork brave St Patrick's Hill for charity
cork jazz festivalplace: cobhplace: mallowplace: kent stationplace: midletonorganisation: irish rail
Law and justice concept

Case against man accused of raping son and inducing him into sex act with dog to be heard by Central Criminal Court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more