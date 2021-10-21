Five Cork rail services to face disruptions over Jazz weekend

ONGOING works along five of Cork’s most popular transport routes might ‘derail’ some music fan’s plans for this weekend’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

Irish Rail has announced that the current works on the track between Mallow and Cork, which began on October 16, will continue through the Bank Holiday into Tuesday, October 26.

During this time bus transfers will be in operation between Cork and Mallow in both directions on the Cork/Dublin Heuston service and the Cork/Tralee service.

There will also be a bus service for anyone travelling between Mallow and Cork.

Additionally, from Saturday, October 23 to Tuesday, October 26 the Cork/Cobh and Cork/Midleton services will be suspended.

The 6:15am train from Cork to Heuston station has also been cancelled until the works are completed.

Danielle McCarthy setting up the stage in the Douglas Vance room at the Metropole Hotel this weekend's Guinness Jazz Festival. Picture: Dan Linehan.

Jazz goers don't need to fret however, with a replacement bus service also in operation across the weekend for both the Midleton and Cobh routes, with revised departure times to be put in place.

The works are taking place as part of a €12m resignalling and track renewal programme of the Cork area which will enhance safety, improve punctuality, and help facilitate the future Cork commuter rail service improvements planned under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy.

Irish Railed wished to apologise for any convenience caused to customers, citing the October Bank Holiday as a time when passenger numbers are lower.

Alice Cosqueric, Eliecer Houston and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival at the River Lee Hotel, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan.

“We are pleased to be completing this crucial project - unfortunately, it does necessitate some disruption in its final phases, but customers can be assured that it will deliver to us a modern system that enhances services and safety,” said Iarnród Éireann chief executive Jim Meade.

The service also wishes to remind customers that face coverings are mandatory onboard trains and the temporary bus service and that all intercity travel must be pre-booked.

Full details of revised schedules and bus transfers are available at www.irishrail.ie