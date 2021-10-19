Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 10:51

In pictures: Hollywood actor found his roots in Cork

Joe Manganiello in West Cork. Picture: Instagram

American actor Joe Manganiello has discovered he has Irish ancestry.

Joe, with acting credits such as True Blood, How I Met Your Mother, One Tree Hill, Magic Mikeand Spiderman, flew his wife - Columbian actress Sofia Vergara - into Ireland last week for a whistle-stop tour around the rebel county.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara at Blarney Castle
The couple visited locations such as Fitzgerald's Park, Jackie Lennox's chipper, Ballymaloe, the Montenotte Hotel, Blarney Castle, Hayfield Manor, Three Castle Head, and Schull during their stay.

Sophia Vergara and Joe Manganiello pictured outside Blarney Castle Estate where they met locals TJ Enright and Conor O’Donovan.
Sofia - of Modern Family fame, posted on Instagram and Twitter throughout her stay, as did her husband.

Sofia Vergara shared this photo of Joe Manganiello on Instagram.
In a post in Instagram, accompanied by pictures at Three Castle Head, Joe Manganiello said: "In a surprise turn of events, I found out last year that my brother and I were significantly Irish and then serendipitously, I wound up getting offered a great job in Ireland.

"Well, this past weekend I had some time off from the show and flew Sofía over to join me in exploring the land of my ancestors…Cork.

Sofia Vergara and hubby Joe Manganiello’s trip to Ireland.
"As you can see we ventured out to Schull and Mizen Head stopping by to pay respects to the 3,000 year old Drombeg stone Druid Circle.

Sofia Vergara and hubby Joe Manganiello’s trip to Ireland. Sofia snapped a pic of herself in Fitzgerald's Park in Cork.
"The critically acclaimed series, Finding Your Roots is currently putting together my family tree including the specifics to my Irish heritage along with the rest of my complicated blood line… so stay tuned for an announcement of the air date and time."

