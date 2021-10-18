Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 15:19

Cork boy who had case raised in Dáil receives provisional date for scoliosis surgery

Adam Terry has been waiting over four years for urgent scoliosis surgery. His mother, Christine said she will go to the ends of the earth for her son.e Pic courtesy of Brian O'Connell

Sarah Horgan

A CORK boy, who has spent years waiting for scoliosis surgery, has finally received a provisional date for his operation following several heartbreaking pleas to the government.

It comes after a letter from Adam Terry detailing his struggles was read in the Dáil by Labour Leader Alan Kelly.

Despite assurances that he would undergo surgery last year, Adam’s mother Christine was told in February that they would have to wait at least another nine months.

However, she revealed on RTÉ Radio 1's Today With Claire Byrne, that the family have been given a provisional date of October 29 for Adam's operation. Nonetheless, in the interview she explained that surgery is not yet guaranteed.

"Crumlin contacted us during the week and they have offered us a provisional date of October 29 but if an emergency comes in or they don't have an ICU bed then it will be cancelled," she said. "In the same breath we were told that we had a date, we were told that it might not actually go ahead."

Christine and Mark Terry. Credit: Brian O'Connell
Christine from Whitechurch compared the internal damage being done to the impact of a car accident.

"My argument would be that Adam has had to wait for so long now he is very similar to a child who has been in a car accident because what is going on internally is very similar to what would happen to a child in a car accident," she said. 

"I spoke to the hospital. What they are now calling an elective surgery is not an elective surgery any longer, it is an emergency. He is just as much as much of an emergency as that child coming in after a car accident."

She described the emotional turmoil the family has been through.

"We are now dealing with a little boy who is in so much pain he is in bed all day. He can't get up. He can't function. He was screaming in pain and we weren't sure whether to call an ambulance."

Christine explained how difficult the situation has been to cope with.

"I was in such a hole. I didn't know what to do and that's not like me. Mentally, I'm a very strong lady."

