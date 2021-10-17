'An exciting milestone': J&J announces it is sourcing all electricity at Irish operations from renewable sources

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has welcomed the announcement made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) that the company has entered into a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) in Ireland.

The eight-year commercial agreement, allied with Johnson & Johnson’s recent execution of three separate virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in Europe, will ensure that the company’s entire operations in Ireland are now powered by electricity from 100% renewable sources.

Over the lifetime of the agreement, Ørsted will supply Johnson & Johnson with more than 1TWh of renewable energy from two wind farms located in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry and Booltiagh Co Clare, an amount of clean energy that is equivalent to avoiding the carbon emissions from more than 136,759 cars on Irish roads, or the electricity consumption of powering 528.8 million smartphones, recycling 134,898 tonnes of waste instead of going to landfill or planting 6.6 million trees.

Additionally, the long-term nature of this PPA makes it possible for Ørsted to invest in its development and repowering strategy to construct more renewable generation in the future.

Highlighting the importance of this agreement with respect to Ireland’s climate goals, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said:“Johnson & Johnson has embraced its environmental responsibilities globally, but also here in Ireland, and this agreement will help the company to achieve its wider climate goals.

“ We are at a crucial point in the global fight against climate change and initiatives like this should become the benchmark for all companies to aspire to.”

Plant Leader, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland UC, John Lynch, said: “We are proud to announce that we have reached our target of sourcing 100% of our electricity across our Irish operations from renewable sources.

“Across our 10 sites and workforce of more than 5,000 here in Ireland, we are committed to supporting Johnson & Johnson’s climate action goals. In the last decade we have invested more than €60 million in over 80 carbon footprint reduction projects,” he said.

He said that the announcement was “a major landmark on our journey in Ireland to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and underlines our commitment to ensuring a better, healthier world”.

Head of Government Affairs & Policy in Ireland and EMEA at Johnson & Johnson, Leisha Daly, said that Johnson&Johnson know that human health and environmental health are fundamentally linked and that the new agreements “are an exciting milestone in our longstanding commitment to climate action” that will take the company another step closer to its goal of powering its global operations with 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and achieving carbon neutrality in our global operations by 2030.