Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 09:00

Works at 40 schools in Cork at construction or advanced planning stage 

Amongst the projects inlcuded in the list was Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin which opened recently. Picture Dan Linehan

John Bohane

Works for 40 schools in Cork are currently either in construction or at an advanced stage of planning and design.

In a recent update, the Department of Education set out the current projects underway or at advanced stages in Cork. These projects include extensions, delivery of new school buildings and refurbishments.

The schools which comprise primary, special education, and secondary level facilities are located throughout the city and county.

The Cork primary schools which have been approved for school building projects include Ballinspittle NS which was given the green light for a new school building.

Approval for new extensions was granted in the following primary schools: St Colman’s NS in Cloyne, Banteer NS, Laragh NS, Bandon, Trafrask NS, The Model School, Dunmanway, Rathduff NS, Kilmagner NS, Fermoy, Kilbarry NS, Scoil Colmcille, and St Joseph's Convent NS, Charleville.

Dromahane NS received approval to get an extension and refurbishment, while the Convent Girls School of Mercy and Kanturk BNS & SN an Chlochair each received approval for a new school building.

St. Anne's Primary School and Gaelscoil Mhuscrai were approved for a refurbishment, while extensions were approved in Scoil na mBuachilli, Aghabullogue NS, Aghada NS, Scoil Naomh Muire, Scoil Naomh Fionán, Rath National School, Gaelscoil Mhichil Uí Choileáin, Scoil Mhuire na nGrast, SN Cnoc na Manach, Scoil Chuil Aodha and Carrigaline ET NS.

Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Scoil An Athar Tadhg, Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin, Douglas/Rochestown ET (Carr's Hill), and Scoil Chliodhna CNS, Carrigtwohill each received approval for a new school building.

One Special Education school, Sonas Special Primary Junior School which is located in Carrigaline was approved for a new school building.

Seven Cork secondary schools were included in the update. Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Blarney, Cork ET Secondary School, Gaelcholáiste Charrraig Uí Leighin, and Carrigtwohill Community College were each given the green light for a new school building.

St Brogan’s College in Bandon and Patrician Secondary Boy's school, Mallow were included as schools to receive an extension, while Colaiste na Toirbhirte, Ard Aoibhinn in Bandon was included on the list for a refurbishment project.

Capital funding of over €4.4bn is being provided nationally for investment in school infrastructure during the period 2021 to 2025.

A Department spokesperson said this funding will facilitate the continued building of modern and sustainable school infrastructure across the country.

Nationally, approximately 1,200 school building projects are currently in progress around the country across the various stages of planning, design, tender, and construction. Over 200 of these projects are currently at construction stage, with most scheduled for completion in 2022.

Minister announces extension to opening of vaccine centres at Cork campuses

