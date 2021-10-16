Two walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics to take place in Cork

Two walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics will take place in Cork over the coming days.

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be available at Cork City Hall on Sunday between 1.15pm and 4pm.

This is a Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic.

A separate walk-in clinic will take place at the Bantry vaccination centre next Monday from 9.30am to 1pm.

The Bantry vaccination centre is in the new primary care centre.

Full details on what to bring and who is eligible are available here.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has announced the extension of ‘vaccination week’ pilots.

Pop-up vaccination centres were established across 15 higher education sites two weeks ago including at University College Cork and Munster Technological University.

Over 3,000 students received a vaccine at the centres, with 53% of students receiving their first dose.

Minister Harris said that they will return to 12 of the sites from Monday to ensure those who received their first dose can access their second, but will also be offering first vaccines to those who wish to receive it.

“We know there are just 8.8% of the adult population who have not been vaccinated, and we know 28% of those are between 17 and 29.

"We have to ensure we do everything we can to offer students the opportunity to get vaccinated, protect themselves and protect their college communities."

He added: "We know that the Covid-19 vaccine is an effective way to protect yourself from the most severe effects of the virus. The recent rise in case numbers is a cause for concern but there are ways to protect ourselves and one another - get vaccinated, isolate and get tested if symptomatic (even if you're vaccinated), wear a mask, meet outdoors or in ventilated indoor spaces. You can stop the spread."