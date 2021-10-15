Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

More than 600 cases of chlamydia reported across south of country this year 

More than 600 cases of chlamydia reported across south of country this year 

STI Test generic. Picture: HSE/ SH24.ie

Mary Corcoran

MORE than 600 cases of chlamydia have been reported in the HSE South region so far this year, with significant numbers of cases of gonorrhoea, syphilis, and herpes also recorded.

According to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Protection Centre (HSPC), 876 reports of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) were made in the region, which encompasses Cork and Kerry, between January 1 and October 9.

The report shows that there were 601 reports of chlamydia trachomatis infection, 115 cases of gonorrhoea and 97 cases of herpes simplex (genital).

Fifteen HIV cases were recorded while one case of Trichomoniasis and one case of Lymphogranuloma venereum were also recorded.

The latest report shows that 46 cases of syphilis (early infectious) have been reported in the HSE South region so far this year.

An investigation into an increase in early infectious syphilis (EIS) cases in Ireland is ongoing.

Last month the HPSC said that 498 cases of EIS had been notified nationally between 01/01/2021 and 21/08/2021, a 43% increase compared to the same time period in 2020.

The majority of cases had been notified in HSE-East (79%, 395 cases), followed by HSE-South (8%, 39 cases) and HSE-Midwest (4%, 18 cases).

The HPSC stressed that early recognition and treatment of syphilis is “critical to preventing avoidable morbidity for those infected and onward transmission to others” and that anyone with signs or symptoms of syphilis should be tested.

Meanwhile, the HSE is advising that the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme (SHCPP) is providing a free home STI testing service in partnership with online STI testing provider, SH:24.

Testing is available free of charge to individuals in a number of counties including Cork with a set number of kits available to order per day.

Results are communicated through the SH:24 clinical team by phone or text message. If follow up testing or treatment is required, this is provided for free by HSE public STI clinics.

For details see sh24.ie

Read More

More than 1,000 sexually transmitted infections notified in Cork and Kerry this year

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man caught with knife 'for protection' ordered to do community service
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Drunken man began removing clothes and urged gardaí to search him for drugs
CC COVID BRIEIFNG Leaving home with Covid symptoms 'should be as unacceptable as drink-driving'
cork healthhealth
Páirc Uí Chaoimh lodges appeal to An Bord Pleanála following recent planning refusal for redevelopment

Páirc Uí Chaoimh lodges appeal to An Bord Pleanála following recent planning refusal for redevelopment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more