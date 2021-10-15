More than 600 cases of chlamydia reported across south of country this year 

MORE than 600 cases of chlamydia have been reported in the HSE South region so far this year, with significant numbers of cases of gonorrhoea, syphilis, and herpes also recorded.

According to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Protection Centre (HSPC), 876 reports of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) were made in the region, which encompasses Cork and Kerry, between January 1 and October 9.

The report shows that there were 601 reports of chlamydia trachomatis infection, 115 cases of gonorrhoea and 97 cases of herpes simplex (genital).

Fifteen HIV cases were recorded while one case of Trichomoniasis and one case of Lymphogranuloma venereum were also recorded.

The latest report shows that 46 cases of syphilis (early infectious) have been reported in the HSE South region so far this year.

An investigation into an increase in early infectious syphilis (EIS) cases in Ireland is ongoing.

Last month the HPSC said that 498 cases of EIS had been notified nationally between 01/01/2021 and 21/08/2021, a 43% increase compared to the same time period in 2020.

The majority of cases had been notified in HSE-East (79%, 395 cases), followed by HSE-South (8%, 39 cases) and HSE-Midwest (4%, 18 cases).

The HPSC stressed that early recognition and treatment of syphilis is “critical to preventing avoidable morbidity for those infected and onward transmission to others” and that anyone with signs or symptoms of syphilis should be tested.

Meanwhile, the HSE is advising that the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme (SHCPP) is providing a free home STI testing service in partnership with online STI testing provider, SH:24.

Testing is available free of charge to individuals in a number of counties including Cork with a set number of kits available to order per day.

Results are communicated through the SH:24 clinical team by phone or text message. If follow up testing or treatment is required, this is provided for free by HSE public STI clinics.

For details see sh24.ie