Taoiseach honours CUMH staff at new facility opening

CORK University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) has welcomed an array of new and improved facilities opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday.

The facilities include the new Ambulatory Gynaecology Suite and a gynaecology day unit, which the hospital says will “further enhance” the services currently offered to women and babies in Cork.

“I have a long connection with CUMH, and I am delighted to be back here again today to witness the ongoing progress in providing vital healthcare for the women and infants of this region,” Mr Martin said at the opening.

The new units are located on the fourth floor of the hospital, where referred patients will be seen and treated for specialised day care by staff.

It is hoped that the innovations will help tackle gynaecology waiting lists in the region.

The existing induction room delivery suite on the ground floor has also been upgraded to make it more comfortable for patients and staff.

The suite now has three private single rooms and a midwife monitoring station, which will ensure that patients are at the centre of care, with birthing partners present, at all times.

Noelle Gill, advanced nurse practitior with Micheál Martin John R Higgins at the opening of the Ambulatory Suite at CUMH.

“The evolution of patient care coupled with an innovative approach to tackling gynaecological waiting lists at CUMH will continue to serve the women and infants of the greater Cork area into the future,” said South/South West Hospital Group CEO Gerry O’Dwyer.

“These new and enhanced services will provide the hospital with modern suites and wards that will facilitate the delivery of safe, effective and efficient patient care.”

After the official opening, Mr Martin also presented medals to honour the staff of CUMH for their work during the pandemic, where he commended their dedication over the past nineteen months.

“I would like to pay tribute to all the staff at CUMH for the dedication and commitment shown in caring for their patients throughout the pandemic,” he said.

A representative from each department received the medals, with the rest of the hospital’s staff due to receive theirs in the coming weeks. The medals were specially commissioned by the hospital.

“Our staff continued to provide their excellent level of care during the Covid-19 pandemic, and we felt it appropriate to mark their dedication to CUMH and the community we serve,” said clinical director of CUMH Professor John R Higgins.