Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 20:33

Mercy cancer care unit gets planning approval

Mercy cancer care unit gets planning approval

The centre will primarily cater for the Mercy University Hospital’s psycho/ oncology service, which is currently provided in the hospital. Mercy University Hospital, Cork City.

Amy Nolan

A PLANNING application for a cancer-care centre in the city has been approved by Cork City Council.

Mercy University Hospital Cork Foundation CLG sought permission in May from the council for an extension and alterations to 9, Dyke Parade, to develop its Cancer Care Centre.

The centre will primarily cater for the Mercy University Hospital’s psycho/ oncology service, which is currently provided in the hospital.

It will be a non-clinical facility, described as a quiet place for patients and families to access services for those affected by cancer.

The centre has been a long-term objective of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation there have been setbacks over the years.

In January 2018 the Mercy University Hospital Foundation was granted planning approval by Cork City Council for a Cancer Care Centre on Woods Street, but this was overturned following an appeal to Bord Pleanála by a property owner in the area.

In 2019, the foundation announced the acquisition of 9, Dyke Parade, for its development of a dedicated Cancer Care Centre.

The building, which is currently vacant, is a minute’s walk from the main hospital and the outpatient department.

A report prepared by Cunnane Stratton Reynolds, on behalf of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation and which was submitted with the application, states that the proposed development would include counselling rooms, a reception, waiting area, social area, multi-purpose room, and associated offices.

The report also stated that the development would include an “attractive landscaped area to the rear of the main building”.

There are 10 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

Read More

Cork Airport issue update on runway project 

More in this section

Taoiseach: 'Variety of options' on easing restrictions Government can look at next week Taoiseach: 'Variety of options' on easing restrictions Government can look at next week
Hollywood superstars visit Cork Hollywood superstars visit Cork
Could it be you? Three Cork winners in Wednesday's Lotto Could it be you? Three Cork winners in Wednesday's Lotto
cork developmentcork health
Man claimed baseball bat was for his own protection

Man claimed baseball bat was for his own protection

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more