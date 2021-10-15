Mercy cancer care unit gets planning approval

A PLANNING application for a cancer-care centre in the city has been approved by Cork City Council.

Mercy University Hospital Cork Foundation CLG sought permission in May from the council for an extension and alterations to 9, Dyke Parade, to develop its Cancer Care Centre.

The centre will primarily cater for the Mercy University Hospital’s psycho/ oncology service, which is currently provided in the hospital.

It will be a non-clinical facility, described as a quiet place for patients and families to access services for those affected by cancer.

The centre has been a long-term objective of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation there have been setbacks over the years.

In January 2018 the Mercy University Hospital Foundation was granted planning approval by Cork City Council for a Cancer Care Centre on Woods Street, but this was overturned following an appeal to Bord Pleanála by a property owner in the area.

In 2019, the foundation announced the acquisition of 9, Dyke Parade, for its development of a dedicated Cancer Care Centre.

The building, which is currently vacant, is a minute’s walk from the main hospital and the outpatient department.

A report prepared by Cunnane Stratton Reynolds, on behalf of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation and which was submitted with the application, states that the proposed development would include counselling rooms, a reception, waiting area, social area, multi-purpose room, and associated offices.

The report also stated that the development would include an “attractive landscaped area to the rear of the main building”.

There are 10 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.