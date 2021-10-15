Cork Airport issue update on runway project 

CORK AIRPORT has said the improvement project, which entails the runway reconstruction along with all of the airside civils, ducting and electrical workstreams is powering ahead.

Posting on Social Media, just a few days before the halfway point of the ten week project, which is to be completed by November 22, the Airport released a video interviewing a key subcontractor Tom Dunne of FLI Carlow - Offsite Concrete Solutions.

Mr Dunne said this project had led to additional staff being taken on to deal with the increased workload. Mr Dunne said ten additional operatives had been taken on of late.

The FLI Carlow man also said Cork Airport was their fourth international airport project in the last two years.

Cork Airport closed its doors in September, to reconstruct the runway along with the upgrading of the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge, and centreline lighting.

The project to reconstruct the main runway (16/34) is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years - 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals, and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.

The airport is poised to reopen on the morning of November 22 following the enhancement works.