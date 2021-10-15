Irish Water warns of disrupted water services for some city areas 

WATER WORKS are taking place in Blackpool next week with some disruptions flagged on Monday night.

The network improvement works, to be carried out by Irish Water in partnership with Cork City Council, are to ensure a more “efficient and reliable water supply.”

The improvements which include the construction of a water main cross connection at Brewery Corner (junction of Upper John Street, Cathedral Walk and Watercourse Road), Blackpool are to be undertaken from between 7pm and 7am will begin on Monday evening and hope to be completed by Friday October 22.

Speaking ahead of the improvement works, Irish Water's Steven Blennerhassett, explained: “The upgrading of the water network will benefit the people of Blackpool and lead to a more efficient and reliable water supply.” “In order to safely and efficiently complete the works, whilst minimising disruption to local residents and businesses around Brewery Corner, we will undertake the works at night from 7pm to 7am.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and our crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption as we continue to improve the water supply in Blackpool and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.” Steven added.

In order to complete the works, there may be disruption to water supply from 11pm on Monday, 18 October to 3am on Tuesday, 19 October.

Areas that may be affected by reduced water pressure and water outages:



Dublin Street, Dublin Hill Lower, Redforge Road, Blackpool Shopping Centre, McDonalds Blackpool, Bothar an Choinmín, St. Michael’s Road, St. Colman’s Road, St. Brendan’s Road, Cushing Road, Cushing Place, Atlantia Food Clinical Trials, Woodie’s, The Reel Picture, Dennehy’s Health & Fitness Blackpool, Bridgeview Heights, Old Whitechurch Road, Yves Rocher Manufacturing, Dublin Hill Middle, Delaney Park, The Grove, Kilbarry Cottages, Millfield Lawn, Hawthorn Estate, Marian Park, Hawthorn Mews, Glenthorn Road, Glenthorn Avenue, Ballincollie Road, Glenheights Road, Glenheights Park, Glenthorn Drive, Glenthorn Way, Glenthorn Mews, St, Aidans Community College, Mervue Lawn, Ballyhooly Road, Mervue Crescent, Kempton Park, Meelick Park, Glenfield’s Park, Glenfield’s Community Childcare Ltd, Park Court, Spring Lane Halting Site, Watercourse Road and surrounding areas.

Irish Water stipulated that water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set location on the Irish Water website.