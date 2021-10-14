Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 20:50

Funeral arrangements for the late Fr Galvin announced

Fr Gerard Galvin, will be laid to rest this Saturday.

John Bohane

Fr Gerard Galvin a popular priest on the Sheep's Head peninsula who posted an emotional farewell video online to his parishioners during the summer as he retired is to be laid to rest on Saturday.

Fr Galvin, a native of Timoleague died on Wednesday, October 13.

The Cork man will be reposing at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Timoleague on Saturday, October 16 between 12.30pm and 2pm.

On Saturday, October 16, at 2.30pm, a requiem Mass will be held in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Timoleague with funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery of St Mologa’s, Timoleague.

The church will be limited to 50% capacity and the Requiem Mass will be live-streamed via This link for those who are unable to attend.

Fr Galvin had developed incurable cancer in his bones and lungs. He posted a poignant farewell on the Muintir Bháire Community Council Facebook page in August in which he thanked parishioners for their support.

Fr Galvin was ordained at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady in Timoleague in June of 1979. 

He had attended St Patrick's College in Maynooth and the Seminario de San Jeronimo, Burgos in Spain. He also served in other Cork parishes such as Skibbereen, Passage West, Monkstown, and Clonakilty.

Plans afoot for new residential development in Ballincollig

