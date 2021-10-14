Plans afoot for new residential development in Ballincollig

A PLANNING application for a new residential development in Ballincollig has been lodged with Cork City Council.

O'Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company is seeking permission to construct 16 apartments in a four-storey building at a site located north of the Old Fort Gate.

The apartments would comprise of ten one-bed units and six two-bed units with the applicant also seeking permission for all associated site development works including car parking, bicycle and bin storage, drainage, public lighting, landscaping and amenity areas.

The proposed development would have access via Old Fort Gate and Powdermills Road and the development also makes the provision for a pedestrian crossing on Powdermills Road.

The site of the proposed development was formerly part of the military barracks which closed in the late 1990s.

In a planning report prepared by McCutcheon Halley Chartered Planning Consultants on behalf of the applicant, it states that Ballincollig shopping centre, employment hubs, retail, commercial, schools, medical and social facilities are all within walking distance of the subject site which is also well serviced with several large amenity sites in close proximity.

These include Ballincollig GAA Club and Ballincollig Regional Park.

It is also stated that the site of proposed development benefits from the proximity to good public transport routes.

"The scheme will provide a pleasant environment for individuals and families to live and have good established pedestrian and cycle links to the existing town of Ballincollig," the report states.

A total of 20 car parking spaces is being proposed for the development.

"It is considered that the level of car parking provided will encourage the sustainable transport options and connections being provided as part of the overall scheme which includes access for bicycle lanes and pedestrian lanes within the site," the planning report says.

A decision on the application is expected by December 1.