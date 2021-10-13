Blarney resident running 52 marathons in 52 weeks launches GoFundMe for Cork charity

A Blarney resident who set himself the mammoth challenge of running 52 marathons in 52 weeks at the start of the year has launched a GoFundMe campaign in aid of Cork Penny Dinners as he nears the end of his epic feat.

Back in January, Kevin Hedderman set himself the gruelling challenge of running a marathon a week.

Kevin, who is due to complete the tumultuous task in December, is now using his unique adventure as a platform to fundraise for Cork Penny Dinners.

Come hail, rain or snow, the seasoned runner has been setting off in the very early hours every Saturday morning to complete his weekly marathon.

The Blarney resident, who originally hails from Dublin, has completed his long-distance runs in a number of areas in Cork as well as in Glenbeigh, Killarney, and even on the Aran Islands.

When the restrictions on travel were in effect at the start of the year, Kevin was confined to running laps around Blarney.

"There were some mornings there in January where it was probably minus four degrees and the bandana I'd wear on my head, you could stand it on the kitchen table," he said, speaking to The Echo back in August.

Despite the freedom to run wherever he likes now, Kevin still enjoys running in his locality.

"I’ve been very lucky in that sense that people around Blarney have come on board and have even set themselves various goals as well which is great," he said.

Kevin said the challenge has helped him to keep positive during the pandemic and that it has also had beneficial impacts on other aspects of his life.

"I think anything is doable if you put your mind to it.

"It’s all about incremental steps and just giving things a go," he said.

Kevin said he has received great support from his wife Lisa and their three kids, Chloe, Kelly and Ruairi, as well as a number of local runners who have been accompanying him on many of his runs including Shane Hayes, Cian O'Mahony, Brian Jordan, John McDonnell, Kevin Downey, Ed O'Sullivan, Shane Spillane, Paul Murray, and Dan Corkery.

Kevin's GoFundMe page can be viewed here.