Blarney resident reaches over halfway point of mammoth marathon challenge

IT'S a challenge most people would consider insurmountable, but the word 'can't' doesn't exist in Blarney resident Kevin Hedderman's vocabulary who has set himself the goal of running 52 marathons in 52 weeks.

Already more than halfway through the mammoth feat, seasoned runner Kevin was originally undertaking the challenge with his friend Shane Hayes until he got injured.

"Shane came up with the concept but unfortunately seven weeks into it he got injured.

"At that point then I kind of thought I'm seven weeks in I might as well keep at it," Kevin told The Echo.

With more than 30 marathons under his belt, Kevin who originally hails from Dublin, has completed his long-distance runs in a number of areas in Cork as well as in Glenbeigh, Killarney and even on the Aran Islands.

When the restrictions on travel were in effect at the start of the year, Kevin was confined to running laps around Blarney.

"There were some mornings there back in January where it was probably minus four degrees and the bandana I'd wear on my head, you could stand it on the kitchen table," he laughed.

Despite the freedom to run wherever he likes now, Kevin still enjoys running in his locality.

"A typical Saturday for me would be starting off at 3:45 in the morning and then people looping in with me from 5am and then others looping in maybe around 6am.

Kevin Hedderman is running 52 marathons in 52 weeks.

"I’ve been very lucky in that sense that people around Blarney have come on board and have even set themselves various goals as well which is great.

"I’d be back for 8:30am to take the kids to the activities or whatever we need to do because I have three kids and a wife and life has to go on, it’s not just all about me."

He said the challenge has helped him to keep positive during the pandemic and that it has also had beneficial impacts on other aspects of his life.

"I think anything is doable if you put your mind to it.

"It’s all about incremental steps and just giving things a go," he said.

Kevin moved to thank Brian Jordan, John McDonnell, Cian O’Mahony, Ed O’Sullivan, Michael Creedon, Kevin Downey, Shane Spillane and Paul Murray for their support, along with his wife Lisa for her continued encouragement.