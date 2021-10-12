Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 14:10

Restaurant group label Budget 2022 'disastrous'

“This budget is a disaster for our members, restaurants, cafes and gastropubs, a vital element of our Tourism offering. The VAT rate ending, and wage supports tapering off, will be the death nail in the coffin of many hospitality businesses this winter.”
The RAI said the Budget for 2022 had “no ambition to stimulate and revitalise the tourism industry” as the 9% VAT rate is set to end in August 2022.

Roisin Burke

Restaurant Association of Ireland has branded Budget 2022 as “disastrous” with the RAI CEO warning the tapering supports will be the “death nail in the coffin of many hospitality businesses this winter.” 

Whilst wage supports remain in place for the still restricted restaurant, hospitality, and tourism sector, they will taper off in the new year.

CEO Adrian Cummins has warned that the hospitality industry faces a challenging five years to restore levels of business to that of pre-Covid.

Mr Cummins said, “This budget is a disaster for our members, restaurants, cafes and gastropubs, a vital element of our Tourism offering. The VAT rate ending, and wage supports tapering off, will be the death nail in the coffin of many hospitality businesses this winter.”

“Although the supports offered in today’s budget are welcomed, there are still some long hard months ahead."

The RAI CEO said the Budget “fell short” and said the Government needed to fight for the sector.

“Since lockdown measures and restrictions have been put in place, our industry has complied with the rules. Public safety and the safety of workers have always been at the top of our agenda. But this has meant serious financial difficulties for many.

“We needed the Government to help us fight for survival, today’s announcements fall short of that, and we will need ongoing support to trade out of this”

