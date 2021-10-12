Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 12:04

Cork councillor says public transport should be free for all students

It is expected that the Government will half the cost of public transport for those aged between 19 and 24 in today's Budget.

THE Government has been encouraged to extend free travel to all students.

It is expected that the Government will half the cost of public transport for those aged between 19 and 24 in today's Budget.

Labour Cork City councillor John Maher has welcomed the measure but called for the Minister to go a step further and trial free public transport for all those in full-time education.

“About €25 million is being earmarked for this measure to half the cost of public transport travel according to the Government,” said Cllr Maher.

“That’s to be welcomed but why not go a step further. The minister was asked to consider a trial in Cork a number of weeks ago but swatted it away and now is halving costs. 

"If we popped the idea into his head, great, but why not go a step further and at least trial it in Cork?” 

Labour councillor Cllr. John Maher.
Local Area Rep Peter Horgan said the Labour Party has fully costed the proposal, “Our transport Spokesperson Duncan Smith TD understands that we need radical action to encourage more people onto public transport after the pandemic. 

"We need to take the opportunities to ensure we get more and more young people to utilise our buses and trains. We have the costed policies that will positively impact people in Cork if Government listen.” 

