Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 14:31

Possible human remains discovered during demolition work at former Cork city pub

The former Nancy Spain's pub on Barrack Street, Cork, where suspected human remains have been discovered. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

Suspected human remains are believed to have been discovered on the site of an old city centre pub.

It's understood that bones were found underneath the floorboards of the old Barrack Street haunt Nancy Spain’s during demolition work, as part of a Council housing project.

The ongoing construction work has since been stopped and Gardaí have been at the scene since lunchtime with experts understood to be en route to investigate.

The Irish Examiner reports that the bones will be analysed to determine if they are human remains or otherwise and to offer a timeline of events surrounding the discovery.

The results of these early investigative efforts will determine how the newly established Garda case will proceed.

Nancy Spain’s was a historic gig spot that closed in the early 2000’s. The local authority is working to turn the site into 32 apartments.

Both An Garda Síochána and Cork City Council have been contacted for comment.

