Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 21:17

Demolition works underway at North Main Street to make room for new mixed-use development

In November last year An Bord Pleanála granted permission to developers Bmor Developments Limited for the development.
Demolition works underway at North Main Street to make room for new mixed-use development

The demolition of the premises at 95 North Main Street, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins. 

Amy Nolan

Demolition works have been going on at North Main Street to make room for a new mixed-use development.

In November last year, An Bord Pleanála granted permission to developers Bmor Developments Limited for the construction of 49 apartments containing 279 bed spaces, two retail units and a café/restaurant development on 92-96 North Main Street.

The development also makes provision for shared amenity/building management areas including a gym, laundry, reception, management office, lounge areas, linked gardens at ground floor level and rooftop terraces at the first, fourth, fifth and sixth floor levels.

Site clearing following the demolition of 95 North Main Street, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins
Site clearing following the demolition of 95 North Main Street, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

As part of the plans, Numbers 92 (former Molloy's Footwear store) and 95 (a vacant three-storey retail unit) on North Main Street are set to be demolished and a four to seven-story building constructed.

In the summer, Bmor Developments Limited applied for alterations to the permitted development.

They sought internal alterations, a change in bed space mix, increased ground floor uses, improved student amenities and reconfiguration of the rooftop plant and PV.

The board ruled that the proposals were not a material alteration, and they agreed to make the alterations.

Read More

Alterations to be made to North Main Street development

More in this section

Taoiseach to meet Cork TD over National Development Plan dispute Taoiseach to meet Cork TD over National Development Plan dispute
15-year driving ban and jail for Cork man who continued on three wheels after high-speed crash  15-year driving ban and jail for Cork man who continued on three wheels after high-speed crash 
Cork campaigners take part in Dublin protest at ongoing maternity restrictions Cork campaigners take part in Dublin protest at ongoing maternity restrictions
cork city centre
Calls for Cork to be 'starting point' in trialing free public transport

Calls for Cork to be 'starting point' in trialing free public transport

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more