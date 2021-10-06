Demolition works underway at North Main Street to make room for new mixed-use development

Demolition works have been going on at North Main Street to make room for a new mixed-use development.

In November last year, An Bord Pleanála granted permission to developers Bmor Developments Limited for the construction of 49 apartments containing 279 bed spaces, two retail units and a café/restaurant development on 92-96 North Main Street.

The development also makes provision for shared amenity/building management areas including a gym, laundry, reception, management office, lounge areas, linked gardens at ground floor level and rooftop terraces at the first, fourth, fifth and sixth floor levels.

Site clearing following the demolition of 95 North Main Street, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

As part of the plans, Numbers 92 (former Molloy's Footwear store) and 95 (a vacant three-storey retail unit) on North Main Street are set to be demolished and a four to seven-story building constructed.

In the summer, Bmor Developments Limited applied for alterations to the permitted development.

They sought internal alterations, a change in bed space mix, increased ground floor uses, improved student amenities and reconfiguration of the rooftop plant and PV.

The board ruled that the proposals were not a material alteration, and they agreed to make the alterations.