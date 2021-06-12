Alterations to be made to North Main Street development

SOME minor alterations are set to be made to a strategic housing development in Cork city centre.

Bmor Developments Limited applied for alterations to a previously permitted development of 279-beds in 49-apartments and two retail units on North Main St.

They sought internal alterations, a change in bed space mix, increased ground floor uses, improved student amenities and reconfiguration of the rooftop plant and PV.

The board ruled that the proposals were not a material alteration, and they agreed to make the alterations.

A BMOR CGI of the North Main Street development.

In coming to their decision An Bord Pleanála gave consideration to a number of issues including “the limited nature and scale of the alterations” and “the absence of any significant new or additional environmental effects”.

They also looked at the report of the board’s inspector, as well as “the absence of any new or significant issues relating to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area arising from the proposed alterations”.

North Main Street is set for a large mixed-use development, which includes student apartments and retail. It was green-lit in November.

Numbers 92 and 95 North Main Street are set to be demolished and a four to seven-story building constructed.