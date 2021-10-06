Ryanair to open new route from Cork Airport to popular holiday destination

RYANAIR will commence a new twice-weekly service to Venice direct from Cork Airport which will come into effect next year.

The new route to Venice is scheduled to start on March 29, 2022, and it will operate out of Cork Airport on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Major investment

Ryanair recently announced a $200 million investment in Cork Airport and a full recovery of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity with the reopening of its two aircraft base which will secure 60 Ryanair jobs.

The investment will bring 20 routes to Cork, including the introduction of new services to Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Cork Airport and the daa have worked closely with Ryanair over the last number of months, to extend the traffic recovery scheme to the end of October ‘22 to incentivise Ryanair traffic to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Ryanair has responded by reopening its base and restoring its traffic at Cork in full for Summer ‘22.

Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson, said: “Ryanair is delighted to confirm the reopening of its two aircraft base at Cork Airport.

“This $200m investment secures 60 Ryanair jobs at Cork, but more importantly restores passenger traffic at Cork to pre-pandemic levels for Summer ‘22.

Cork Airport CEO welcomes routes

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: “Outbound sun and city breaks and inbound visitors from the UK and Continental Europe is good news for jobs in aviation, tourism, and hospitality and the rebound of our economy in 2022,” he added.

Ryanair’s Cork Winter 2021/22 schedule will serve Alicante, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gdańsk, Lanzarote, Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, Malaga, Poznan and Tenerife.

Its Summer ‘22 schedule will serve these routes along with Venice, Bordeaux, Carcassonne, Faro, Girona, Gran Canaria, Mallorca, Milan Bergamo, and Reus.