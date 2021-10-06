Cork campaigners calling for end to maternity restrictions taking to streets of Dublin

Cork campaigners calling on the Government to put an end to maternity restrictions are taking part in a march in Dublin today.

Those directly affected by the current restrictions preventing partners from attending maternity services and those in support of the lifting of these restrictions will take to the streets in a March for Maternity at 1pm.

Campaigner Linda Kelly, Director of Training and Development with Forsa Trade Union, took to Twitter to say that she “always knew it would come to this”.

“That we would have to march on the streets for better maternity care. That they wouldn't listen. That they would continue to subject us to these barbaric restrictions long past the point of emergency,” she posted.

"Today is the day that we #MarchForMaternity. Kicking things off chatting to @ShaneBeattyNews on @NTBreakfast @NewstalkFM#BetterMaternityCare," she posted on October 6, 2021.

Those who cannot attend can live stream the event on the @UpliftIRL Twitter account.

Meanwhile, at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), partners are welcome to attend early pregnancy scans, the 12 week scan, the anatomy scan, when the patient is in established labour, parents can both attend the neonatal unit separately, and unrestricted visiting to the high dependency unit.

The hospital has also introduced new measures allowing partners to be with the mother post delivery for one hour in the ward and unrestricted inpatient visiting is in place from 3m to 8pm every day.

Exceptions to restrictions are to be made for compassionate reasons.