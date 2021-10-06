Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 10:20

New chief superintendent appointed to Cork city

Chief Supt Tom Myers is now the top cop for Cork city garda division. Picture: Larry Cummins

The appointment follows the retirement yesterday of outgoing Chief Supt Barry McPolin.

POLICING in Cork city and county will now be headed up by two chief superintendents, instead of three.

Garda headquarters has today announced the appointment of city native Chief Supt Tom Myers as the top cop for Cork city garda division. 

He comes to Anglesea Street from his role as chief superintendent for Cork North, following the retirement yesterday of outgoing Chief Supt Barry McPolin.

Superintendent to cover both North and West Cork 

Responsibility for the Cork North garda division will now be taken over by Chief Supt Con Cadogan, who will continue to oversee policing of the Cork West division.

The Cork North and Cork West divisions are to be amalgamated under a new policing model.

Chief Supt Cadogan will now have responsibility for policing from the tip of the Beara peninsula to Youghal and from Clonakilty to Mitchelstown.

