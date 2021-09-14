Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 07:00

Tributes paid to Cork's top Garda as he prepares to retire from force

Tributes paid to Cork's top Garda as he prepares to retire from force

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin marked his final Cork County Council Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting yesterday ahead of his retirement next month. Picture Denis Minihane.

Maeve Lee

CORK County Council has paid tribute to Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin who is retiring from An Garda Siochana after 38 years.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin marked his final Cork County Council Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting yesterday ahead of his retirement next month.

After 38 years of service, Chair of the JPC Cllr Cathal Rasmussen thanked Chief Supt McPolin for his many years of service with An Garda Siochana.

“In my many years both as a member of the JPC and also as the chair of the JPC, he was always a pleasure to work with. He was always very professional in his dealings and very easy to work with,” he said.

“I would like to wish him and his family all the best in the future and thank him very much for all his service over the years.” 

On behalf of the Chief Executive, Mairead Lucey senior executive officer at Cork County Council thanked Chief Supt McPolin for his help over the years.

“I just want to wish Chief Superintendent McPolin every success for the future. Thank you very much for all of your help," she said.

"Your hard efforts over the last number of years was very much appreciated.” 

Chief Supt McPolin joined the gardaí in 1983 and was first stationed in Mallow.

Speaking at the JPC, he said he has a very happy and satisfying career with An Garda Siochana.

He added: “It was a great pleasure to work so many dedicated and talented people in an Garda Siochana.”

Read More

Crime prevention programme set up at Cork hospital

More in this section

Cork set to be ruled out as host of America's Cup 2024 Cork set to be ruled out as host of America's Cup 2024
Turning the tide on marine waste with national beach clean Turning the tide on marine waste with national beach clean
Cork locations featured as part of Georgina Campbell Awards 2021 Cork locations featured as part of Georgina Campbell Awards 2021
cork garda
Fine Gael party 'Think in' event

Simon Coveney acted ‘in good faith’ when he deleted text messages, says Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more