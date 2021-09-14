Tributes paid to Cork's top Garda as he prepares to retire from force

CORK County Council has paid tribute to Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin who is retiring from An Garda Siochana after 38 years.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin marked his final Cork County Council Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting yesterday ahead of his retirement next month.

After 38 years of service, Chair of the JPC Cllr Cathal Rasmussen thanked Chief Supt McPolin for his many years of service with An Garda Siochana.

“In my many years both as a member of the JPC and also as the chair of the JPC, he was always a pleasure to work with. He was always very professional in his dealings and very easy to work with,” he said.

“I would like to wish him and his family all the best in the future and thank him very much for all his service over the years.”

On behalf of the Chief Executive, Mairead Lucey senior executive officer at Cork County Council thanked Chief Supt McPolin for his help over the years.

“I just want to wish Chief Superintendent McPolin every success for the future. Thank you very much for all of your help," she said.

"Your hard efforts over the last number of years was very much appreciated.”

Chief Supt McPolin joined the gardaí in 1983 and was first stationed in Mallow.

Speaking at the JPC, he said he has a very happy and satisfying career with An Garda Siochana.

He added: “It was a great pleasure to work so many dedicated and talented people in an Garda Siochana.”