Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 07:02

‘Put protections on mother-baby homes’, says minister, as apartments are planned at Cork site

‘Put protections on mother-baby homes’, says minister, as apartments are planned at Cork site

A plaque remembering the babies, women, and girls, on the Greenway between Rochestown and Blackrock, near the walk over the Southlink motorway at the back of Bessborough House, and inset, Roderic O’Gorman, who said special protection should be introduced for mother-and-baby homes. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Roisin Burke

SPECIAL protections should be introduced for mother-and-baby homes, such as Bessborough, Roderic O’Gorman, the children’s, equality, disability, integration, and youth minister told reporters in Cork on Monday.

Speaking at a Green Party press meeting, Mr O’Gorman referred to measures taken by the Government in relation to previous planning submissions on the Bessborough land, when he was questioned about current applications.

“The Government has intervened in terms of the last two planning applications that were impacting on the area of the site,” Mr O’Gorman said. “It has been identified by the Cork Survivors’ Alliance, and others, as a potential burial site. 

"I made a submission at the oral hearing before An Bord Pleanála and I was very pleased that An Bord Pleanála made the decision to refuse planning for the SHD, and subsequently Cork City Council made the decision to refuse planning permission as well.”

Minister for Children, Equality Disability integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman TD. Pic Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos
Minister for Children, Equality Disability integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman TD. Pic Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

460 apartments are planned for lands at Bessborough. Estuary View Enterprises 2020 Limited, of Glandore, are in talks with the planning board regarding two potential applications: One concerning 184 apartments and a creche, and one concerning 283 apartments and a creche at Bessborough, Ballinure, Blackrock. A decision on whether the latest development can proceed will be made by November 22.

Mr O’Gorman said he had written to Darragh O’Brien, the local government minister, about planning applications, nationally, on mother-and-baby sites. 

“The Bessborough [site] is a very large site, but I think there is a particular area of focus around the folly, where the maps indicate there is a potential burial site and we will continue to engage with Cork City Council, in terms of the protection of that land. 

"I have written to the minister for local government and I have asked him to engage with all local authorities where there are mother-and-baby institutions and direct them that in their development plans, they would look at putting protections on those sites and I know that Cork City Council is undergoing their development plan and I think there is a real opportunity to put a real protection on that site.”

Read More

Commitment to Cork Event Centre included in new National Development Plan 

More in this section

Dementia helpline Visiting restrictions in place at Cork nursing home following Covid outbreak
Man avoids jail after €50k worth of cocaine found in vehicle at Cork property; judge cites 'unusual facts'  Man avoids jail after €50k worth of cocaine found in vehicle at Cork property; judge cites 'unusual facts' 
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus 32 Covid-19 patients in Cork hospitals as 892 cases recorded nationally
#mother and baby homesbessborough
Judge tells city and county councils to embrace 'We are Cork' tagline in proceedings on proposed retail centre

Judge tells city and county councils to embrace 'We are Cork' tagline in proceedings on proposed retail centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more