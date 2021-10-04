Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

Brave Cork girl involved in recent traumatic car crash makes Holy Communion 

Ellie Walsh.

Amy Nolan

A CORK girl, who was lauded by her mum for her bravery when they were involved in a car crash last week, made her First Holy Communion at the weekend.

Ellie Walsh (9), a pupil at St Joseph's National School in Glanmire, was involved in a recent traumatic car incident in Castlelyons which resulted in her mother Caroline Bailey breaking her neck as well as her pelvis in three places.

Speaking to The Echo last week Caroline, who forms one half of popular Cork band Sparkle with her fianceé Jen, credited her daughter for keeping them both calm so they could escape from the vehicle safely.

“She kept her cool and listened to everything I had to say. That’s what got us out of the car. She is so amazing," she said.

Caroline said the car had flipped three times until finally coming to a standstill and leaving them in mid-air. 

Miraculously, Ellie only had to stay in Cork University Hospital overnight for observation.

Caroline, who is still recovering in hospital, was not able to attend Ellie's communion but did receive a visit from her daughter on the day.

"The day was the best it could be. 

"Ellie was the happiest girl despite everything. 

"We all got to see each other which was amazing and everyone in the CUH are just angels," Caroline said.

Fortunately, Caroline has been reassured by doctors that she will eventually be able to walk again and is expected to return home this week.

