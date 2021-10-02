'There are good people in this world': Positive news for Cork puppy abandoned on doorstep

A Cork puppy abandoned in an appalling condition in a box on someone's doorstep has found a forever home, with a local animal welfare charity stating that his story proves that "there are good people in this world".

The puppy named Josh came into the care of Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) last month when they were contacted by a member of the public who woke up to find the animal left in a box on their doorstep.

He was in a very poor state and was not able to walk.

Cork DAWG took the puppy to a vet where, upon examination, it was found that Josh had no deep pain sensation in his hind legs and was essentially paralysed from the waist down.

The vet's advice was to euthanise the puppy but the charity made the decision to give him some time in a foster home and to do a CAT scan to better ascertain the extent of the injuries.

Cork DAWG appealed for donations to help fund the scan, which showed that the puppy has a normal spine with no breaks or fractures.

The reason for the paralysis is still not known, but the charity today reported that Josh is "full of character and a happy puppy despite his disability".

They also announced the good news that Josh has found a suitable forever home.

"It’s a waiting game to see if he will regain use of his legs but he is receiving physio and laser therapy.

"The best news is that Josh has been offered a home in a few weeks with someone who is experienced with disabled dogs.

"She doesn’t care if he will walk again or not and will accept him just the way he is.

"Josh’s story has proven that there are good people in this world," the charity said.

Cork DAWG said that Josh has "stolen many hearts" and has garnered support from across Ireland and the UK.

"Whatever the future holds for him he will be loved and cared for and that’s all we can ask for."