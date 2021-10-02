Cork mental health charity secures funding under Covid Stability Funding

A community-centred mental health charity located in West Cork has received over €36,000 in funding under the new Covid Stability Funding.

Lisheens House Drop In Centre in Skibbereen offers free counselling, training and support for those in a mental health crisis.

West Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed the €36,143 allocation for the “fantastic counselling and support service”.

“I’m really thrilled with this announcement as the group provide a fantastic counselling and support service for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

“They missed out on the first round of funding so the team in my office worked really hard to ensure they would be considered for this round,” he said.

The funding is part of a €2 million Covid Stability Funding which is to be provided to 65 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises across the country that have seen their incomes suffer as a result of the pandemic.

The funding was jointly announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, and Minister of State with special responsibility for Charities and Community Development, Joe O’Brien and is being provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through Pobal.

Cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are to be awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys, said: “Over a year and a half since the start of the Pandemic, community groups and charities across the State have worked harder than ever to continue providing critical services to vulnerable people and communities.

Many of these organisations experienced a fall in their incomes due to the impact of Covid and are struggling. This funding that my colleagues and I are announcing today will assist these organisations to continue to operate.

“The funding represents an important lifeline for many organisations that continue to play a critical role, supporting and assisting tens of thousands of our citizens.

“It also underpins commitments in the Government’s rural development strategy, ‘Our Rural Future’, to support our communities as we rebuild post Covid-19.” Minister McGrath said that the Government recognises the “enormous contribution” made by community and voluntary groups in delivering vital services, particularly during very difficult times.

“Covid-19 has brought challenges not just to communities, but to organisations that serve them and this funding is vital in order to stabilise the financial position of many of these groups.

“I welcome the allocation of much-needed resources today, knowing the positive impact it will have,” he said.