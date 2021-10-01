Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 20:40

Former Cork bar to be demolished and redeveloped

Having been green-lit by Cork City Council’s planning department, the existing vacant public house will be demolished and three retail units will be constructed, along with 39 residential units.
An old vacant building in a Cork city suburb is set to be demolished and completely redeveloped.

Those units will be split into 19 two-bedroom apartments and 20 one-bedroom apartments in a single block ranging in height from three to five storeys.

Access to the scheme is off Avenue De Rennes to the south.

Dooneen Property Developments Limited is behind the plans, which have 23 conditions attached to the grant of permission.

One of the conditions stipulates that an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing with pedestrian priority measures shall be constructed at the southeast of the development site.

Another condition is that 80 cycling parking spaces will be provided, slightly more than the developers initially planned for, while no new vehicular parking spaces are to be provided as part of the development.

The developers must also pay a contribution of more than €120,000 to Cork City Council.

In 2019, City Hall rejected calls for it to compulsorily purchase the site which lay derelict in Mahon. At the time, the Lakelands bar site was listed as one of Cork City Council’s derelict sites, with a market value of €600,000.

Earlier this year, when plans for the redevelopment of the site emerged, Independent Councillor Kieran McCarthy said it was “really positive” for Mahon and had been “a long time coming”.

