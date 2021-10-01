Fingers crossed for good news on East Cork road projects 

The final countdown is on in East Cork as the last big push by local reps to have vital transportation infrastructure projects included in the National Development Plan,which is to be finalised on Monday.

East of the city, the future of the Killeagh/Castlemartyr N25, which is approximately a €40m project and the long awaiting €105m funding for Fota Road, R624, are in the hands of the ongoing negotiations, of which the youngest TD of the 33rd Dáil, Fianna Fáil’s James O’Connor is in the thick of it.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Connor, 24, stated that “the R624 connecting Cobh to the N25 must be addressed by Minister Ryan”.

The young TD outlined the importance of the project.

“The upgrade proposal is one of the most expensive and difficult projects under consideration by Cabinet but its progression will have major strategic consequences for Cork county.

“Great Island and Cobh will play a major role in the future of renewable energy with billions of investment in offshore energy projects under consideration. Upgrading the R624 will increases Cobh’s economic capacity and solve concerns about the existing connection to the N25.” In terms of the Castlemartyr and Killeagh Bypass, the Midleton-Youghal representative said he has been campaigning on this for a long time.

“The current delays in Castlemartyr are adding an additional 20 minutes to journey times during peak times. Cutting the journey time between Cork city and Youghal will economically transform the town.

“Youghal suffered severe economic neglect for many decades and approval of this project will give the town a fighting chance to attract a major employer.” Mr O’Connor thanked the Taoiseach and the Minister for Public Expenditure for their engagement on these projects and said he was hopeful of good news for the area on Monday.

“I hope that Monday will bring the news we have waited so long to hear when the NDP is released”.