Bessborough latest: Plans for more than 460 apartments on the site  

More than 460 apartments are now planned for lands at Bessborough, as it has emerged that the developers behind a proposal for 184 apartments have lodged a second pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanála.

Estuary View Enterprises 2020 Limited of Glandore are now in talks with the planning board regarding two separate potential applications - one concerning 184 apartments and a creche, which was reported earlier this week - and one concerning 283 apartments and a creche at Bessborough, Ballinure, Blackrock.

A decision on whether the latest development can proceed will be made by November 22.

An Bord Pleanála has confirmed to The Echo that both applications are active and are separate.

Both applications are pre-application consultations, which means the developers are fine-tuning their proposals before they can be submitted as strategic housing development (SHD) applications. If given the go-ahead for both applications, 467 apartments will be constructed on the lands.

Previous applications

Two other separate planning applications - one through An Bord Pleanála’s SHD process and one with Cork City Council - concerning another part of the lands at Bessborough were refused permission to proceed to construction stages earlier this year. MWB Two Ltd were behind those proposals.

Bessborough survivors

The Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance had appealed against the proposals from MWB Two Ltd going ahead, however, they have said that their campaign was focused on a ‘Children’s Burial Ground’ as is shown in old maps of the area.

However, regarding the initial application for 184 apartments by Estuary View Enterprises 2020 Limited of Glandore, Maureen Considine on behalf of the Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance said: “As the proposed development is north of the Children's Burial Ground we will look forward to seeing the plans for the site.

“In principle, we welcome sensitive and appropriate housing developments which may help to alleviate the homeless and housing crisis.”

A decision is due to be made on the development of 184 apartments by January 12 next.