New plans mooted for housing development at Bessborough 

The plans, from Estuary View Enterprises 2020 Limited of Glandore, are at the pre-application consultation phase with An Bord Pleanála.
The developers are seeking to submit a planning application under the strategic housing development (SHD) fast-track planning system, which would see them bypass Cork City Council’s planning department.
The proposals, while at very early stages, could be set to see the demolition of agricultural sheds and structures, the construction of 184 apartments and a creche, as well as associated site works on lands at Bessborough, Ballinure, Blackrock.
A decision is due to be made on the development by January 12.
The plans have been welcomed in principle by the Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance, with Maureen Considine, on behalf of the alliance, saying: “In principle, we welcome sensitive and appropriate housing developments, which may help to alleviate the homeless and housing crisis.”