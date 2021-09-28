New plans mooted for housing development at Bessborough 

NEW plans have been mooted for part of the former Bessborough mother and baby home site.

The plans, from Estuary View Enterprises 2020 Limited of Glandore, are at the pre-application consultation phase with An Bord Pleanála.

The developers are seeking to submit a planning application under the strategic housing development (SHD) fast-track planning system, which would see them bypass Cork City Council’s planning department.

The proposals, while at very early stages, could be set to see the demolition of agricultural sheds and structures, the construction of 184 apartments and a creche, as well as associated site works on lands at Bessborough, Ballinure, Blackrock.

A decision is due to be made on the development by January 12.

The plans have been welcomed in principle by the Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance, with Maureen Considine, on behalf of the alliance, saying: “In principle, we welcome sensitive and appropriate housing developments, which may help to alleviate the homeless and housing crisis.”

“Our campaign is focused on the children’s burial ground; as the proposed development is north of the children’s burial ground, we will look forward to seeing the plans for the site,” said Ms Considine.

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said while housing is welcome, he feels there is a “lack of joined-up thinking” about this site.

“It’s a very sensitive site,” said Mr McCarthy. “I’d still be of the view that the State needs to intervene and CPO [compulsory purchase order] this property and create a giant memorial park out of it. I think I would say the same for the other various mother and baby homes across the country.”

He said that housing is always welcome in a sustainable way, and that Bessborough “has this huge potential as a quasi-apartment-quasi-large park”.

He said he believes that developers who wish to build on lands such as those at Bessborough should, from the outset, sit down with groups and public representatives in the local area.

Two separate planning applications for residential developments — one through An Bord Pleanála’s SHD process and one with Cork City Council — concerning another part of the lands at Bessborough were refused permission to proceed earlier this year.

Those plans had been brought forward by MWB Two Ltd.