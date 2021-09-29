Acclaimed Cork band set to play in Bandon

ONE of Cork’s most acclaimed pop groups, The Frank and Walters, are set to play a special outdoor show for more than 200 people in Bandon next month.

Presented by Cork County Council in conjunction with The Good Room, The Frank and Walters will take to the stage on St Patrick’s Quay in the West Cork town as part of the Council’s Cork Co Co Pops Series.

The expansive programme of events is aimed at supporting performers and bringing live events to local communities.

Best known for their hit ‘After All’, which rose through the charts when it was first released in 1992, The Frank and Walters welcomed a whole new audience when ‘After All’ made its way back into the charts more than 25 years later having featured in the RTÉ/BBC TV series The Young Offenders in 2018.

The Frank and Walters will be supported by harmony loving Folk/Pop duo from Bandon, The Shruggs, comprising of long-time friends and musicians James Downing and Kees Hendrickx.

Mayor of the County of Cork, and Bandon resident, Cllr Gillian Coughlan warmly welcomed the special performance.

“It’s wonderful to have The Frank and Walters playing in Bandon as one of the closing events of the Cork Co Co Pops Series. They are a band that will appeal to audiences young and old and I’m sure this will be a show not to be missed, especially as it will also feature our own, incredibly talented, The Shruggs, who I know will be a superb opening act,” she said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said: “Cork Co Co Pops is part of a suite of measures provided by Cork County Council to support performers and bring live events directly into local communities. It certainly achieved that throughout the Summer where live outdoor performances were on offer across the county’s parks, cafes, markets and beaches and has proven to be an enormous success.”

Tickets for the event are €20 plus a booking fee and are available from www.uTicket.ie. Gates at Harte’s car park on Patrick’s Quay will open at 7pm on Sunday, October 10.