Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 14:56

Acclaimed Cork band set to play in Bandon

Acclaimed Cork band set to play in Bandon

The Frank & Walters at Sea Church in Ballycotton. They are to play an outdoor gig in Bandon on October 10. Picture: Bríd O’Donovan

Breda Graham

ONE of Cork’s most acclaimed pop groups, The Frank and Walters, are set to play a special outdoor show for more than 200 people in Bandon next month.

Presented by Cork County Council in conjunction with The Good Room, The Frank and Walters will take to the stage on St Patrick’s Quay in the West Cork town as part of the Council’s Cork Co Co Pops Series.

The expansive programme of events is aimed at supporting performers and bringing live events to local communities.

Best known for their hit ‘After All’, which rose through the charts when it was first released in 1992, The Frank and Walters welcomed a whole new audience when ‘After All’ made its way back into the charts more than 25 years later having featured in the RTÉ/BBC TV series The Young Offenders in 2018.

The Frank and Walters will be supported by harmony loving Folk/Pop duo from Bandon, The Shruggs, comprising of long-time friends and musicians James Downing and Kees Hendrickx.

Mayor of the County of Cork, and Bandon resident, Cllr Gillian Coughlan warmly welcomed the special performance.

“It’s wonderful to have The Frank and Walters playing in Bandon as one of the closing events of the Cork Co Co Pops Series. They are a band that will appeal to audiences young and old and I’m sure this will be a show not to be missed, especially as it will also feature our own, incredibly talented, The Shruggs, who I know will be a superb opening act,” she said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said: “Cork Co Co Pops is part of a suite of measures provided by Cork County Council to support performers and bring live events directly into local communities. It certainly achieved that throughout the Summer where live outdoor performances were on offer across the county’s parks, cafes, markets and beaches and has proven to be an enormous success.”

Tickets for the event are €20 plus a booking fee and are available from www.uTicket.ie. Gates at Harte’s car park on Patrick’s Quay will open at 7pm on Sunday, October 10.

Read More

'I now know how precious life is': Cork singer speaks after surviving terrifying car crash

More in this section

Period disruption reports Walk-in vaccinations available at three locations in Cork this weekend
WATCH: Long running Cork music festival teases big return in 2022 WATCH: Long running Cork music festival teases big return in 2022
'We cannot be certain there will be no power outages this winter,' Minister warns 'We cannot be certain there will be no power outages this winter,' Minister warns
cork arts
Boil water notice put in place for 2,400 people in Cork

Boil water notice put in place for 2,400 people in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more