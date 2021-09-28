Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 11:41

Temperatures dropping with cooler weather on the way for Cork

Martha Brennan

WARM weather conditions came to an abrupt end yesterday, as temperatures dropped from 20 to 13 degrees around Cork.

The trend is set to continue, with “thundery” conditions and spot flooding possible around the county today.

Isolated showers are forecasted from 12pm right up until 11pm in Cork city today, with a chance of thunderstorms at around 6pm.

Things look brighter in Youghal, as the storms should steer clear for the evening, but scattered showers are predicted from 2pm until 6pm. Bantry locals should see dry spells until 8pm.

According to Met Éireann, the weather is going to be noticeably cooler for the rest of the week, with high temperatures leveling out at 14 degrees around the country.

The change will be especially noticeable at night, with “cold” temperatures in Munster of between 4 to 7 degrees forecasted.

The blustery showers are being ushered in by a North Atlantic jet stream that seems to be bringing the unsettled weather right into the weekend.

The national outlook is “generally cool and quite unsettled through the rest of the week with rain and showers,” according to Met Éireann, with “continuing unsettled” and “blustery conditions” predicted for early next week.

